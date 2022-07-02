Shareef O'Neal Makes Lakers Debut: Fans React

CHICAGO,IL - MAY 15: G League Prospect, Shareef O'Neal poses for a portrait during the 2022 G League Elite Camp on May 15, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images) Randy Belice/Getty Images

Shareef O'Neal made his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers in the California Classic Summer League this Saturday night.

The Lakers signed Shareef, Shaquille O'Neal's oldest son, after he went undrafted last month. The storied Western Conference franchise expects him to be a project to be developed over a few years.

The 22-year-old forward made his debut for the Lakers this Saturday night in a California Classic Summer League contest vs. the Miami Heat. He had a pretty impressive outing.

Shareef scored six points and grabbed six rebounds in a 100-66 Lakers win. A good start for the Lakers.

"Shareef O'Neal suits up for the first time as a Laker," said Bleacher Report.

"Summer League: Lakers beat the Heat 100-66. M. McClung: 17pts P. Bass: 15pts, 6rebs, 3blks C. Swider: 13pts, 6rebs S. Pippen Jr: 12pts, 6rebs V. Brown: 11pts J. Huff: 9pts, 7rebs, 2blks M. Jones: 8pts, 6asts, 4rebs S. O’Neal: 6pts, 6rebs M. Christie: 5pts, 9rebs," said NBALakersReport.

"Shareef O’Neal’s first bucket with the Lakers," Overtime tweeted.

"Shareef O’Neal is the future of this Lakers franchise," a fan said.

"Shareef O'Neal going to work in the paint for his first bucket as a Laker! The 2022 California Classic is Live Now on ESPN 2," the NBA tweeted.

Shareef's young NBA career is off to a strong start. His future is bright.