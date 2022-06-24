Shareef O'Neal Reacts To Signing With Lakers

STUDIO CITY, CA - JANUARY 25: Shareef O'Neal (C) poses with his parents Shaquille O'Neal (L) and Shaunie O'Neal (R) at the Jordan Brand Future of Flight Showcase on January 25, 2018 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images) Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Being a Los Angeles Laker officially runs in the O'Neal family. Shareef, Shaq's son, signed with the storied NBA franchise on Thursday night.

Shareef will start out playing for the Lakers' Summer League squad. There, he'll get a chance to impress the organization's front office.

Shaq's son is incredibly grateful for the opportunity, as he expressed on Twitter.

"They thought I was crazy but I see my own vision… all I need is chance Like I said .. I see something i want , I need to get it," he said on Twitter.

Shareef is one of several new youngsters heading to Lakers land this off-season.

The Los Angeles-based NBA franchise took Michigan State wing Max Christie with the No. 35 overall pick on Thursday night.

The team also signed Cole Swider out of Syracuse and son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, Scottie Pippen Jr. out of Vanderbilt, to two-way contracts.

“We have to get younger,” Pelinka emphasized after the draft, via Lakers.com. “We have to start developing players. Last year we saw the impact of Stanley Johnson, Wenyen Gabriel, and Austin Reaves. I think the wrong thing to do in the draft is to get a guy who can play in the NBA right now. That’s when you can make big mistakes. We want players to help in the present time but can develop into something special.”

Shareef, Christie, Swider and Pippen Jr. will have a chance to impress in the purple and gold during Summer League.