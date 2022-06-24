Shareef O'Neal Signs Summer League Deal: Fans React

CHICAGO,IL - MAY 15: G League Prospect, Shareef O'Neal poses for a portrait during the 2022 G League Elite Camp on May 15, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images) Randy Belice/Getty Images

On Thursday night, the two rounds of the 2022 NBA draft came and went without a familiar name being called.

Shareef O'Neal, the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, saw 58 players hear their names called. After going undrafted, though, Shareef is following in the footsteps of his father.

According to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania, he signed a Summer League deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. "Shareef O’Neal has agreed to play in NBA Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers," Charania reported.

Fans loved the fact that he'll be able to suit up for the same team his dad did - at least for a little while.

"I really am happy to see Shareef O’Neal get chance … respect the Lakers for this move!!" one fan said.

Others don't have much faith that Shareef will even make the roster.

"It’s just a courtesy. Doubt he gets a camp invite and maybe he’ll end up with the SBL but otherwise it’s pretty low harm," a fan said.

We'll have to wait and see if Shareef can make an impact for the Lakers this offseason.