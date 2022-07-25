Shareef O'Neal To The G League: NBA World Reacts
The second oldest son of Shaquille O'Neal is officially signing with the G League.
Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, O'Neal is signing a six-figure contract with the G League Ignite. This comes after he worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers over the summer.
O'Neal declared for this year's NBA Draft but wasn't picked in the first or second round.
NBA fans think that this is a good move for O'Neal as he hopes to be in the NBA soon.
"Good for him. Should get some good development in there," one fan tweeted.
"I’m happy for him. The kid has been through a lot… I’m rooting for him," another fan tweeted.
Before declaring for the NBA Draft and then signing this deal, O'Neal played at LSU for two seasons after transferring from UCLA. During that time, he averaged close to three points per game.
He also shot right around 50% in each season while also averaging 11 minutes of playing time.