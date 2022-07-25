Shareef O'Neal To The G League: NBA World Reacts

CHICAGO,IL - MAY 15: G League Prospect, Shareef O'Neal poses for a portrait during the 2022 G League Elite Camp on May 15, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images) Randy Belice/Getty Images

The second oldest son of Shaquille O'Neal is officially signing with the G League.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, O'Neal is signing a six-figure contract with the G League Ignite. This comes after he worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers over the summer.

O'Neal declared for this year's NBA Draft but wasn't picked in the first or second round.

NBA fans think that this is a good move for O'Neal as he hopes to be in the NBA soon.

"Good for him. Should get some good development in there," one fan tweeted.

"I’m happy for him. The kid has been through a lot… I’m rooting for him," another fan tweeted.

Before declaring for the NBA Draft and then signing this deal, O'Neal played at LSU for two seasons after transferring from UCLA. During that time, he averaged close to three points per game.

He also shot right around 50% in each season while also averaging 11 minutes of playing time.