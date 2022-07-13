Sharks, Hurricanes Agree To Major NHL Trade

Wednesday might be the start of free agency in the NHL, but that doesn't mean trades can't happen.

The San Jose Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes agreed to a big-time trade as Brent Burns is officially a Hurricane. Burns and Lane Pederson have gone to Carolina in exchange for Steven Lorentz, goalie prospect Eetu Makiniemi and a conditional 2023 3rd-round pick.

The Sharks are also retaining 33% of Burns' salary, per Pierre Lebrun.

The Sharks had been looking to trade Burns for the last few weeks as they couldn't afford to pay him and Karlsson anymore.

The Hurricanes officially have their Tony DeAngelo replacement after he was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers last weekend for a few draft picks.

Burns will be getting $5.28 million from the Hurricanes for the next three years.

He's still a good player, especially after putting up 54 points in 82 games last season. That said, he's 37 and the wheels could fully come off at any time.

It'll be interesting to see how he plays in Rod Brind'Amour's system.