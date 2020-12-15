Shaun Wade Says Ohio State Has To ‘Blow Out’ Northwestern

Ohio State has been far and away the most interesting talking point in this year’s College Football Playoff discussions.

With a shortened season, the Buckeyes record currently sit at 5-0. Some believe OSU has already done enough to solidify themselves as a top-four team, others aren’t so sure.

Buckeyes cornerback Shaun Wade said his team still has more to prove. The senior DB wants to make sure there’s no doubt in the selection committee’s minds.

Wade doesn’t just want to beat Northwestern in this weekend’s Big Ten championship game — he wants to blow them out.

“Like I’ve been telling a lot of my teammates, we’ve got to blow them out,” Wade told reporters on Tuesday. “We need to show the world what we can do.”

With half the games played as the other CFP contenders, Ohio State has missed out on some opportunities to show what they’re made of. The Buckeyes had three of their eight scheduled games canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks — two in opposing programs and one within their own.

Despite its limited action, Ohio State has looked pretty unstoppable through five games.

The Buckeyes offense is elite. Led by Heisman-contending quarterback Justin Fields, OSU has put up 40+ points in four games this year.

If Wade wants a blowout, that’s well within the realm of possibility. The Buckeyes have taken down opponents by a combined margin of 117 points this year. The only game that was even close was a 42-35 win over No. 9 Indiana.

No. 4 Ohio State will face off against No. 14 Northwestern on Saturday at noon E.T.