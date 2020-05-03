Former Michigan QB Shea Patterson Signs With NFL Team

Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson has finally agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with an NFL team.

Patterson, a former five-star recruit who transferred from Ole Miss to Michigan, was one of the most-notable players who went unselected in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former top recruit then went nearly a week without signing an undrafted free agent deal.

The wait is reportedly over, though. Patterson is reportedly signing with an NFL team today.

Patterson’s agent, Bryan Ehrlich, said on Sunday that his client is joining the reigning Super Bowl champions. He’s signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Shea Patterson has signed a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, per his agent Bryan Ehrlich — angelique (@chengelis) May 3, 2020

Patterson had an up-and-down college career. He starred early at Ole Miss and transferred to play for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.

The former five-star recruit never truly lived up to his high school hype with the Wolverines. He threw for 3,061 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions as a senior. Patterson added 50 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Patterson will have an uphill battle making the Chiefs roster, but he could at least be a practice squad player. He couldn’t be joining a more-talented quarterback room, led by Patrick Mahomes.