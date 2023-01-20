Shedeur Sanders Reacts To Colorado's Major Recruiting Flip

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - DECEMBER 03: Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Jackson State Tigers carries the ball against the Southern University Jaguars during the first half of the SWAC Championship game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

For the second year in a row, Deion Sanders has secured the commitment of the top cornerback in the class, this time landing 2023 five-star Cormani McClain. And Deion's son and starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders had an interesting response.

On Thursday, McClain committed to the University of Colorado after flipping from Miami, becoming the highest-ranked recruit to commit to the Buffaloes in 15 years per 247Sports. In adding McClain, Colorado now head into 2023 with two of the most highly-touted cornerbacks in the country.

For Shedeur Sanders though, that creates a slight problem. "Who would you throw at in practice, Travis or Cormani?" Sanders wrote.

That certainly does seem to be a conundrum for the ambitious Colorado quarterback. On the other hand, iron sharpens iron and there's no better way to test his ability to challenge elite talent than going up against it in practice.

Expectations will be high in Colorado for Deion Sanders' first year as head coach - perhaps unfairly high to boot. But that's the cost of taking a big gamble on a coach who's never coached in FBS or the NFL.

That said, if Sanders can get Colorado to eight or even nine wins in his first year, it seems like the sky may be the limit for what he can achieve.

What kind of record will Colorado have at the end of the 2023 college football season?