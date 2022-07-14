Sheriff's Office Confirms Spencer Webb's Cause Of Death

PALO ALTO, CA - OCTOBER 2: Spencer Webb #18 of the Oregon Ducks and teammates enter the stadium before the second half of an NCAA Pac-12 college football game against the Stanford Cardinal on October 2, 2021 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images) David Madison/Getty Images

Earlier Thursday morning, the Oregon Ducks woke up to the tragic news that tight end Spencer Webb passed away.

Webb, a tight end on the Oregon football team, died in a tragic accident this week, according to a report from the Sacramento Bee. Webb was reportedly cliff diving near the Ducks' campus when he hit his head.

The 22-year-old's death has now been confirmed by the Lane County Sheriff's office.

"Lane County Sheriff's Office has now confirmed Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb suffered fatal injuries from a fall while near Triangle Lake on Wednesday," Oregon reporter James Crepea said.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning also confirmed the heartbreaking news with a post on social media. "So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!" he said.

Our thoughts are with the Webb family.