Sheriff's Office Confirms Spencer Webb's Cause Of Death
Earlier Thursday morning, the Oregon Ducks woke up to the tragic news that tight end Spencer Webb passed away.
Webb, a tight end on the Oregon football team, died in a tragic accident this week, according to a report from the Sacramento Bee. Webb was reportedly cliff diving near the Ducks' campus when he hit his head.
The 22-year-old's death has now been confirmed by the Lane County Sheriff's office.
"Lane County Sheriff's Office has now confirmed Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb suffered fatal injuries from a fall while near Triangle Lake on Wednesday," Oregon reporter James Crepea said.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning also confirmed the heartbreaking news with a post on social media. "So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!" he said.
Our thoughts are with the Webb family.