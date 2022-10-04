Shocking Details Have Emerged From The Chess Scandal

13 July 2022, Berlin: Pieces stand on a chess board at the Werner Ott Open of the Kreuzberg Summer at the Berlin Kreuzberg Chess Club. The International Day of Chess will take place on 20.07.2022. Photo: Andreas Gora/dpa (Photo by Andreas Gora/picture alliance via Getty Images) picture alliance/Getty Images

Just a month ago the chess world was rocked when No. 1 ranked chess player Magnus Carlsen suffered a shocking loss to Hans Niemann at the Sinquefield Cup.

However, it was what happened after that truly left the chess world stunned. Allegations emerged, suggesting that Niemann used "wireless vibrating anal beads" to signal winning moves.

Well, an investigation into Niemann's conduct produced a pattern of cheating. Whether or not anal beads were used, though, remains unclear.

From the Wall Street Journal:

The report, reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, alleges that Niemann likely received illegal assistance in more than 100 online games, as recently as 2020. Those matches included contests in which prize money was on the line. The site uses a variety of cheating-detection tools, including analytics that compare moves to those recommended by chess engines, which are capable of beating even the greatest human players every time. The report states that Niemann privately confessed to the allegations, and that he was subsequently banned from the site for a period of time.

Niemann allegedly confessed to cheating on the site Chess.com and was allegedly suspended for his actions.

"Niemann in 2020 confessed to the allegations in a phone call with the platform’s chief chess officer, Danny Rensch, the report says," the Wall Street Journal writes. "The report also includes screenshots of subsequent Slack messages between the two in which they discuss a possible return to the site, which is permitted for players who admit their wrongdoing."

It's unclear what will happen to Niemann following the latest report.