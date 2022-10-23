Shocking Tom Brady Stat Goes Viral Following Sunday's Loss

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has enjoyed unparalleled success over the course of his NFL career, so it's hard to imagine that Sunday's 21-3 loss to the Panthers wasn't rock bottom.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, you have to go back 20 years to see the time a Brady-led team got off to this poor of a start.

Per RapSheet: "With the #Bucs ugly loss today, Tom Brady has a losing record through his first 7 games for the first time since 2002."

The shocking Brady stat started to go viral among football fans on social media.

"The fact that it was 20yrs ago means, this should be his last yr," a 49ers fan said.

"Almost like when everything's not perfect around him he's pedestrian?" a user asked.

"So weird to think about how long Tom has been in the league. I was a sophomore in HS in 2002," another fan said. "I'm now 36."

"Should’ve stayed home with them kids."

Tom Brady has never been under .500 through eight games. We'll see if that stands after Thursday night's game vs. Baltimore.