'Shocking Turn' With Major League Pickleball On Wednesday

Over the past few months, a few major names in the sporting world have bought into a new league.

The likes of Tom Brady, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Drew Brees have all purchased stakes in Major League Pickleball. One of the fastest growing sports in the nation, pickleball is attracting the greats.

On Wednesday afternoon, business insider Darren Rovell revealed there was a "shocking turn" in the pickleball world.

"In a shocking turn, Major League Pickleball, with owners LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Tom Brady, and competitor Vibe Pickleball have agreed in principle to a merger, allows for building of a premium league with media rights, sponsorship, top players and live events," Rovell said.

It's only a matter of time before pickleball makes its way onto the national airwaves.

With the likes of Brady, LeBron, Durant and Brees behind the league, there's plenty of star power to make that happen.