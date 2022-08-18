Shohei Ohtani Stat Is Going Viral: MLB World Reacts

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels at bat against the Chicago White Sox during the game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 02, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani is well known for his ability to produce some of baseball's most eye-popping stats.

During the Angels' 11-7 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, the reigning league MVP went 4/5 — including a two-run homer and a triple. His home-run shot marks his 27th of the season and his four RBI bring his season total to 72.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this incredible single-game performance from Ohtani.

While this was an outstanding personal outing for the Japanese-born superstar, many fans pointed out the fact that the Angels still lost the game.

"If this doesn’t perfectly sum up the Angels franchise idk what does lol," one fan wrote.

"And lost… Best player in the league needs HELP!" another added.

"Ohtani is a phenomenon being wasted, playing in losing efforts in front of 15 people," another said.

Despite boasting two of the brightest stars in modern baseball — Ohtani and Mike Trout — the Angels rank fourth in the AL West with a 51-67 record. No matter how well these guys perform, it's just not enough to overcome the team's shortcomings.

Ohtani is up for free agency after the 2023 MLB season. Given the Angels' struggles, it's widely believed that the superstar pitcher/DH won't re-sign with the Los Angeles organization.

With that in mind, the Angels could trade Ohtani sometime before next year's deadline.

Ohtani currently holds the second-best odds to win AL MVP behind New York Yankees star Aaron Judge.