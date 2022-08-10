Shohei Ohtani Ties Babe Ruth For MLB History

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 13: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Houston Astros bench after the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 13, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images) John McCoy/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani has made more history for the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani joined Babe Ruth as the only two players in MLB history to record 10 home runs and 10 pitching wins in the same season.

He pitched six scoreless innings to go along with his 25th homer of the season against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night. That homer also moved Ohtani past Ichiro Suzuki for the second-most home runs by a Japanese-born player.

Interim manager Phil Nevin knows that he can't take anything Ohtani does for granted.

"I feel like every time we're out there he does something special,'' Nevin said via ESPN. "You try not to take for granted what we're seeing every night but it's pretty awesome to be a part of. These things don't go by us lightly.''

Ohtani is now 10-7 overall on the season with a 2.68 ERA. He's also batting .256 with 25 homers and 66 RBIs.

It's been a tough season for Angels fans, but at least they get to watch a superstar do great things on a daily basis.