Should Browns Just Cut Baker Mayfield? NFL World Speculating

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield is still with the Cleveland Browns and it's anyone's guess when this saga ends.

The Browns have stayed patient with regards to a trade with him as they want to get fair value in return. There are also not a lot of teams that look to be seriously interested in the quarterback.

One theory that's been going around for the last couple of weeks is that the Browns should just cut him. They already have Deshaun Watson signed for the next five years, plus have Jacoby Brissett ready to go as his backup.

Yes, Watson could be suspended by the NFL for multiple games during this season, but Mayfield will likely want no part in starting those games.

He also will likely not report to the team if he's still on it when training camp rolls around.

The NFL world doesn't think the Browns should make that move though since they wouldn't get any value in return.

Luckily for the Browns, there are still over two months until training camp begins. They have plenty of time to iron out a trade between now and the end of July.