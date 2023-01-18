SI Swimsuit Reveals Photos From Newest Rookie Melissa Wood-Tepperberg

TODAY -- Pictured: Melissa Wood-Tepperberg on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images) NBC/Getty Images

The newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie for the 2023 issue was announced earlier this morning.

On Wednesday morning, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced fitness influencer Melissa Wood-Tepperberg as the latest rookie for the shoot. A model and actress, Wood-Tepperberg can add SI Swimsuit to her ever-growing resume.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a look at her shoot.

She hinted at the news earlier this week on her Instagram page.

"Something I’ve been manifesting for as long as I can remember is getting announced TOMORROW…!" she said in the post. "I’ve been holding this in for what seems like forever, but what makes this even more special is it all went down days before my 40th birthday (was surprised with a cake 🥹). To turn such a milestone moment in my life into a dream turned reality, means more to me than I can truly put into words."

Now that the news is finally out, Wood-Tepperberg shared her reaction to being named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie.

“It feels so beyond incredible to be a Sports Illustrated rookie,” says Wood-Tepperberg. “I can’t fully believe it, but then I can believe it because I’m here and I’m doing it, and it just feels phenomenal.”

All of the photos from Wood-Tepperberg's shoot can be found here.