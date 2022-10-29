Sideline Reporter Resigns Over Old Social Media Content

GAINESVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 17: Cheerleaders of the Tennessee Volunteers try to get the fans into the game prior to taking on the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 17, 2005 in Gainesville, Florida. Forida defeated Tennessee 16-7. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a report suggested Tennessee fired sideline reporter Kasey Funderburg after racially insensitive content was allegedly found on her Twitter.

Outkick.com initially reported Tennessee fired her after tweets surfaced showing her writing racial slurs in 2013 and 2014. While she wasn't fired, an athletic department spokesperson told Knox News on Saturday morning that Funderburg has resigned.

According to Knox News, she was 17 or 18 years old at the time of the posts.

From Knox News:

UT did not provide a reason for her departure because a spokesperson said she resigned. Her bio page has been deleted from the Vols’ official website. Funderburg could not be reached for comment. ...Other Twitter accounts then shared screen shots where it appeared racial slurs were posted from Funderburg’s account when she was a high school student.

Knox News reached out to Funderburg for a comment, but did not hear from her.

Funderburg's social media profiles are currently private.