Sidney Crosby Expected To Play Tonight: NHL World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Penguins are set to get a massive boost heading into Game 7 against the New York Rangers on Sunday night.

Per Josh Yohe of The Athletic, captain Sidney Crosby is expected to be in the lineup. He had to miss Game 6 with a concussion after he was knocked out of Game 5.

Yohe is also reporting that starting goaltender Tristan Jarry is expected to be back. He's missed the last four weeks with a broken foot.

This is massive news for the Penguins as they look to avoid blowing a 3-1 series lead. Their fans are pretty pumped about this news.

Crosby has been on another level during these playoffs. In almost five full games, he has nine points, two of which are goals.

He'll look to get back to centering the top line that features Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust next to him. Together, they've torched whoever has been on the ice for the Rangers.

Face-off from Madison Square Garden will be at 7 p.m. ET.