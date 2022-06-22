Significant Brittney Griner Letter Has Been Sent To White House

Supporters of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner have been pushing the Biden Administration to take action for months now.

According to reports from the New York Times on Wednesday, that push continued with a letter to the White House on Wednesday.

In this letter, dozens of organizations representing people of color, women and L.G.B.T.Q. voters called on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to strike a deal for the release of Griner, who's been detained in Russia since February.

The letter outlines the severity of Griner's situation by pointing out that she “continues to endure inhumane treatment, deprived of contact with her family.”

Griner has been detained in Russia since she was arrested after Russian officials allegedly found cannabis-oil cartridges in her luggage at a Moscow airport. The White House has acknowledged that Griner was "wrongfully detained" and has been working to get her home for months.

This letter cited a "deep appreciation" for the administration's previous efforts, but is now seeking more tangible action.

“We now urge you to make a deal to get Brittney back home to America immediately and safely,” the letter reads.