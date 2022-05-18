Significant Change Coming To NFL Schedules In 2023

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 31: The NFC kicks the ball off to the AFC to start the 2010 AFC-NFC Pro Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on January 31, 2010 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

For years CBS and Fox have effectively divided the majority of their non-primetime games based on which conference was the away team. Starting next year, that process will change significantly.

Appearing on The Ari Meirov NFL Show, NFL schedule-makers Mike North and Charlotte Carey revealed that there will be no restrictions on which networks get allotted which games. Starting in 2023, all NFL games will be "free agents."

"Every game is a jump ball," North said.

That isn't to say that CBS and Fox won't still get the majority of AFC and NFC games respectively. Rather, more games will be exchanged across the various networks along with ESPN, NBC (and presumably Amazon) than ever before.

Some fans are rolling their eyes a bit at the added confusion this change will add. They seem to like having their preferred team consistently and predictably on certain networks. Others didn't even seem to realize this was how games were distributed.

But it's probably in the best interest of the NFL (from a money perspective) to go this route. Having CBS and Fox get into a bidding war for every single game of note will probably lead to a huge financial windfall for them.

The only constant in the NFL is change and 2023 is going to give us a lot of it.

What do you think of the new changes coming to the NFL schedules?