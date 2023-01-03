Significant Change Recommended For The NCAA Tournament

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 02: A general view of the arena during the national anthem before the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Villanova Wildcats during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the NCAA transformation committee released its list of recommendations.

According to a report from Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, one of the recommendations is for incorporating more teams in postseason tournaments. Most notably, that would impact the men's and women's basketball tournaments, which currently incorporate 68 teams.

The expansion to 25-percent of participating teams would bring that total up to 90 teams in the NCAA tournament.

From Sports Illustrated:

Among the many recommendations is incorporating more teams in NCAA postseason championships. The NCAA should consider expanding championship brackets to accommodate access for 25% of participating teams in the sport, the committee’s report notes. The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament encompasses 68 teams, or about 19% of the sport’s 350-some active members. The tournaments would have to expand by about 20 teams—incorporating around 90 total teams—to reach the 25% mark.

The recommendation is not an official change, but a suggesting that will be talked about in the near future. According to the report an initial review of the recommendation will happen by June 2023 and no official change would be implemented until the 2024-25 championships.

What do you think of the proposed change?