Significant NBA Game Has Reportedly Been Postponed

Tonight’s marquee Western Conference matchup between the No. 1 Golden State Warriors and the No. 5 Denver Nuggets has been postponed, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

This is the 11th NBA game of the year to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

Sources: The Denver Nuggets-Golden State Warriors game tonight has been postponed. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 30, 2021

The postponement comes in response to a wave of positive tests within the Nuggets organization. Earlier today, head coach Michael Malone and three players — Jeff Green, Zeke Nnaji and Bones Hyland — entered health and safety protocols.

Dealing with multiple injury issues as well, the Nuggets were likely unable to pull together the required eight players to take the court. Monte Morris, Aaron Gordon, Austin Rivers and Vlatko Cancar were all listed as questionable heading into tonight’s contest.

Though not quite as severe, the Warriors are also dealing with some COVID-19 issues of their own. Draymond Green, James Wiseman and Damion Lee are all currently in health and safety protocols.

The Warriors fell to the Nuggets 89-86 on Tuesday night.