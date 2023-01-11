Significant WWE Rumor Is Reportedly False

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 09: WWE Championship Belt presented during the Beyond Sport United 2016 at Barclays Center on August 9, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

There was quite a stir on WWE Twitter last night amid reports that the wrestling promotion is being sold to the controversial Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. But it appears that the report was not accurate.

Taking to Twitter this morning, MMA insider Ariel Helwani reported that there is no deal in place for WWE to be sold to the Public Investment Fund - or anyone at all. He said that the original report on the move has since been deleted, but that WWE is continuing to explore "all options."

"Contrary to reports stating otherwise last night, there is no deal in place at this precise moment for WWE to be sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund or any entity, sources say. The organization is still exploring all options, I’m told. Developing," Helwani wrote.

A good number of WWE fans are having no problem believing that the company itself might have leaked the report for any number of reasons. Between testing the waters for fan backlash and trying to drive up the asking price from other potential buyers, anything is possible:

"This could have easily been WWE testing the waters of the backlash it would receive if they chose that buyer," one user replied.

"It’s going to happen. They just saw all the outrage on Twitter so they are trying to save face for the mean time," wrote another.

"In other words, they weren't ready to release that info yet," a third wrote.

This saga isn't over yet. Not by a long shot.