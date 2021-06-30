Simone Biles Admits 1 Aspect Of Olympics Will Be ‘Weird’

Simone Biles excelling at Tokyo Olympics will be business as usual for the all-time great U.S. gymnast. But, there will be one major difference in this year’s games.

Olympic organizers have barred spectators from attending this year due to lingering concerns with COVID-19 virus. Only the athletes, media and sponsors will be allowed to attend the 2021 events.

During the latest episode of Biles’ Facebook series, “Simone vs. Herself,” the four-time Olympic gold medalist addressed her biggest challenge heading into Tokyo: not being with her family.

“It’s definitely going to be weird not having my family there because they’ve never missed a competition,” Biles said. “So I’m kinda nervous that I might freak out over that.

“What I think I’m gonna have to do is just try not to locate them in the crowd because I have a bad habit of doing that. I don’t feel set or comfortable until I find where they are in the crowd. I just get like really antsy and once I see them I feel like it just calms me down to know that they’re in the arena.”

Nellie and Ron Biles, Simone’s biological grandparents, adopted the gymnast and her younger sister Adria back in 2003 after they were placed in foster care. In this episode, Nellie said her and Ron have been to every single one of Simone’s competitions and that not being able to attend this year is “heartbreaking.”

“It’s going to be hard for me,” Biles’ adopted mother said. “I think it’s going to be a little difficult for Simone too because it really doesn’t matter where we are, which competition it is, she knows where we’re sitting. She could hear me, I know that because I scream so loud so she could always hear me.

“I think the ultimate goal is that she gets there and if that’s attainable then nothing else matters. Nothing else matters.”

Qualifying for this year’s Olympics on Sunday, the 24-year-old phenom will look to add to her greatest-of-all-time resume later this summer.