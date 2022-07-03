Simone Biles Getting Medal Of Freedom: Sports World Reacts

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 11: Gold medalist Simone Biles of the United States poses for photographs after the medal ceremony for the Women's Individual All Around on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio Olympic Arena on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The White House announced that Biles, along with soccer star Megan Rapinoe, is one of 17 recipients who will get the nation's highest civilian honor. President Joe Biden will present her with the award on Thursday.

"Simone Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in history, with a combined total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals," the White House's press release said. "Biles is also a prominent advocate for athletes’ mental health and safety, children in the foster care system, and victims of sexual assault."

At age 25, Biles becomes the youngest athlete ever to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Tiger Woods was 43 when recognized for his accomplishments three years ago.

Her boyfriend, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, was among those to congratulate Biles on the momentous achievement.

Biles will get bestowed alongside Rapinoe and actor Denzel Washington. John McCain and Steve Jobs are receiving the honor posthumously.

Congratulations to Biles on netting such an illustrious achievement so young.