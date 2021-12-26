Look: Simone Biles Had Epic Reaction To Texans Win Over Chargers

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was loving the Houston Texans upset of the Chargers on Sunday. After the game, the Texans Twitter account posted a clip of Biles wilding out over the huge W.

Biles, who’s dating Houston defensive back Jonathan Owens, watched her significant other nab his first career interception on an errant throw from Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

The 19-time gold medalist was easily the most excited to celebrate Owens’ accomplishment. During the action she retweeted a clip of the INT. Captioning it, “LFG!”

The undermanned Texans scored a huge blowout win over Los Angeles, 49-21. Behind some terrific play from quarterback Davis Mills, who finished 21-27 for 254 yards and two TD’s.

As well as a monster rushing effort from veteran running back Rex Burkhead who finished the day with 149 yards and a pair of scores. Not to mention, some stingy play from the Houston D.

The game is inconsequential for the 4-11 Texans. But they were able to play a bit of spoiler in Week 16. The Chargers postseason chances definitely took a hit with the loss. Falling to 8-7 in a crowded AFC playoff picture.