Sports World Reacts To Simone Biles’ Insane Performance

Simone Biles is competing in what is likely her final United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials and, unsurprisingly, she’s going out on top.

The legendary athlete – arguably the greatest gymnast of all-time, and there’s not much to argue anymore – had an incredible floor performance on Sunday evening.

Biles finished up her routine with an incredible move in the air and received a standing ovation from the crowd on Sunday night.

Moves like this just don’t seem possible for anyone but Biles.

SIMONE BILES 🤯 G O A T (via @NBCOlympics)pic.twitter.com/YqUmV2HTyw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 28, 2021

The sports world is in awe of her performance.

"GOAT FOR THE GOLD" Simone Biles doing Simone Biles things. (via @NBCOlympics) pic.twitter.com/kObJNB0FKJ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 28, 2021

Just another day in the office for Simone Biles🐐 pic.twitter.com/ZVKEMuCpCo — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) June 28, 2021

Biles is one of two United States female gymnasts to have locked up a spot on the Olympics team so far. Sunisa Lee was the second American to lock up a spot.

Here are the full standings from the United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials following the final rotation in Day 2 on Sunday night.

Now, we wait. Here’s the top-5 all-around scores after 2 days of women’s competition at #GymTrials21! pic.twitter.com/ed0KLRvuwu — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) June 28, 2021

It will be fun to watch Biles and the rest of the United States team in Tokyo.

The Summer Olympics are scheduled to begin on Friday, July 23.