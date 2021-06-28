Sports World Reacts To Simone Biles’ Insane Performance

The Spun

Simone Biles trains for the U.S. Championships.LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Simone Biles of the USA performs a routine on the floor during the Superstars of Gymnastics at The O2 Arena on March 23, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Simone Biles is competing in what is likely her final United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials and, unsurprisingly, she’s going out on top.

The legendary athlete – arguably the greatest gymnast of all-time, and there’s not much to argue anymore – had an incredible floor performance on Sunday evening.

Biles finished up her routine with an incredible move in the air and received a standing ovation from the crowd on Sunday night.

Moves like this just don’t seem possible for anyone but Biles.

The sports world is in awe of her performance.

Biles is one of two United States female gymnasts to have locked up a spot on the Olympics team so far. Sunisa Lee was the second American to lock up a spot.

Here are the full standings from the United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials following the final rotation in Day 2 on Sunday night.

It will be fun to watch Biles and the rest of the United States team in Tokyo.

The Summer Olympics are scheduled to begin on Friday, July 23.


