Sports World Reacts To Simone Biles Making History

Simone Biles is one of the most-dominant athletes of all-time and the superstar gymnast made some more history on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old gymnast had a historic vault on Saturday night, as she landed the Yurchenko double pike for the first time in competition.

NBC Olympics tweeted out a video of Biles’ historic vault.

THE QUEEN HAS SPOKEN 👑 Simone Biles landed her Yurchenko double pike for the first time in competition.@simonebiles // #USClassic pic.twitter.com/j07ZweBZ8H — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) May 23, 2021

Biles became the first woman in gymnastics history to land that vault in competition. However, Biles believes the vault should be given better points value, per ESPN.

Get ready to add another element in her name in the sport’s code of points, even she thinks the 6.6 start value for the Yurchenko double pike — just a tick above significantly less difficult vaults — isn’t as high as it should be. “That’s on the [International Federation of Gymnastics], that’s not on me,” Biles said. “They have an open-end code of points, and now they’re mad people are too far ahead and excelling.”

Regardless of the points value, it was pretty incredible to see Biles pull that off on Saturday night.

Biles went on to win the U.S. Classic in a rout, making it quite the return to competition.

It will certainly be a lot of fun watching Biles at the Olympics later this summer.