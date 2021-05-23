The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports World Reacts To Simone Biles Making History

Simone Biles trains for the U.S. Championships.LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Simone Biles of the USA performs a routine on the floor during the Superstars of Gymnastics at The O2 Arena on March 23, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Simone Biles is one of the most-dominant athletes of all-time and the superstar gymnast made some more history on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old gymnast had a historic vault on Saturday night, as she landed the Yurchenko double pike for the first time in competition.

NBC Olympics tweeted out a video of Biles’ historic vault.

Biles became the first woman in gymnastics history to land that vault in competition. However, Biles believes the vault should be given better points value, per ESPN.

Get ready to add another element in her name in the sport’s code of points, even she thinks the 6.6 start value for the Yurchenko double pike — just a tick above significantly less difficult vaults — isn’t as high as it should be.

“That’s on the [International Federation of Gymnastics], that’s not on me,” Biles said. “They have an open-end code of points, and now they’re mad people are too far ahead and excelling.”

Regardless of the points value, it was pretty incredible to see Biles pull that off on Saturday night.

Biles went on to win the U.S. Classic in a rout, making it quite the return to competition.

It will certainly be a lot of fun watching Biles at the Olympics later this summer.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.