Simone Biles Loved 1 NFL Touchdown Celebration Today

Simone Biles is as good as it gets when it comes to flipping in the air, so it comes as no surprise that the legendary United States gymnast loved one NFL touchdown celebration today.

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines went viral for his slick touchdown catch and ensuing celebration.

Hines spun into the end zone and proceeded to show off his flipping skills for a touchdown celebration. The Colts tweeted out a video of the special moment:

Biles, one of the greatest Summer Olympians in history, praised the flipping routine on social media on Sunday night.

“so impressive,” she tweeted, adding a 100 emoji.

It was a big day overall for the Colts, who beat the Lions, 41-21, on Sunday afternoon. Indianapolis is now 5-2 on the season following today’s win over Detroit.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is happy with his team’s start, but knows that the team could be better.

“Certainly you have a few moments where you go, ‘Dadgummit we should be 7-0,'” he said postgame.

Philip Rivers on his 5-2 Colts: "Certainly you have a few moments where you go, 'Dadgummit we should be 7-0.'" — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 1, 2020

Indianapolis is now in a tie for first place in the AFC South division, locked up with the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts will look to improve to 6-2 on the season next weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.