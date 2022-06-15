Singer Banned From CWS National Anthem Performance For "Offensive Gesture"

Omaha, NE - JUNE 26: The Florida Gators take batting practice prior to game one of the College World Series Championship Series against the LSU Tigers on June 26, 2017 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

A singer is claiming his scheduled performance of the national anthem was canceled ahead of the College World Series.

Zach Collier, a Texas A&M alumnus, posted this week on Facebook that his performance was canceled, according to a post from ESPN. The singer posted photos of what he said are emails from the College World Series of Omaha, Inc.

The NCAA allegedly contacted the federation because "we have documented proof that he made offensive gestures and mockery of a participating team ... and we do not feel comfortable allowing him to perform."

The NCAA confirmed the decision to cancel his performance.

"The performance of the national anthem during NCAA championship events is a solemn moment for reflection and mutual respect for all championship participants and fans in attendance," the NCAA said in a statement. "Following his national anthem performance during the Women's College World Series -- during which the performer inappropriately supported one participating team, taunted the other team, and disrupted participating student-athletes and coaches by attempting to interact with them -- he was asked not to perform during the Men's College World Series."

So what offensive gesture did he give? He flashed a Horns Down symbol.

Yes, he was banned for flashing Horns Down.