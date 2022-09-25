SiriusXM Radio Announces Its Decision On Brett Favre

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

In the wake of his alleged role in the Mississippi welfare fund scandal, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has begun seeing some of his many sponsors distance themselves from him a bit.

One of the many companies Favre works with, SiriusXM Radio, has just made a decision on his future with them. According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, Favre's show with SiriusXM is currently "on hold."

Favre does a weekly NFL pregame show for SiriusXM. But the future of that show is now in question, though the company has yet to make a final decision on whether he will be brought back or have the show canceled outright.

However, Favre still has his main sponsor, Copper Fit, which continues to have its commercials aired on top sports networks across the country - including ESPN.

Brett Favre has been accused of working with the former governor of Mississippi to divert federal welfare funds towards his own projects instead of people with more pressing needs.

While Favre is not expected to face any criminal charges, the court of public opinion has basically made up its mind about him and the backlash has been fierce.

"Surprised it took them this long. I didn't care for the constant ads for it on @MadDogRadio while all this info was coming out," one user said in reply to Deitsch.

"Oh and ah yeah, let's just be real here; Favre's show is done. This is just corporate speak," another pointed out.

Brett Favre will always have his supporters, but the evidence against him is pretty strong. He's probably going to lose a lot of future opportunities over what he's alleged to have done.