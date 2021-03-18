Sister Jean Reveals Who She Has Winning The NCAA Tournament

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt became a national icon as she cheered on her Loyola University-Chicago men’s basketball team on their improbable 2018 NCAA tournament Final Four run. This year, the 101-year-old team chaplain will now get a second shot to watch her No. 8 seeded Ramblers attempt another Cinderella story.

Earlier this week, Sister Jean pushed hard for a chance to travel with the team for their first-round matchup against Georgia Tech in Indianapolis. After much deliberation with the school, the vaccinated chaplain has been granted her wish.

While she has an undoubted loved for her Loyola squad, Sister Jean couldn’t pen them in as this year’s overall champion. In an interview with Turner Sports college basketball analyst Andy Katz on Wednesday, Sister Jean named her bracket’s winner.

With the undefeated dominance they’ve shown all season, it came as no surprise that she selected the overall No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs. She believes this is the year the Zags finally get over that championship hump.

“I know they haven’t lost a game,” Sister Jean said. “I was hoping they would lose one, because you have to know how to lose as well as to win. They’ve been up this road three times now already… and I hope they get it.”

As for her Loyola-Chicago team, Sister Jean has some high expectations for them as well.

While the Ramblers’ potential second-round matchup would likely be a tough one against No. 1 seed Illinois, the university legend has her team making it past the Illini to the Elite Eight. She hopes her bold selection instills some confidence in her underdog squad.

“I picked them to the Elite Eight– that’s to encourage my young men,” Sister Jean said.

With their biggest fan at their side, the No. 8 seed Loyola-Chicago Ramblers will take on the No. 9 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, Mar. 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium.