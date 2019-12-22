The Spun

Sixers Announce Punishment For Fans Who Yelled At Isaiah Thomas

Washington Wizards point guard Isaiah Thomas on the court.DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Washington Wizards brings the ball down the court against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter at the Pepsi Center on November 26, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers have issued a stern punishment to the fans who yelled obscenities at Isaiah Thomas during Saturday night’s win over the Washington Wizards.

Thomas calmly went into the stands on Saturday night to chide two fans for what they yelled at him while he was at the free-throw line. He says the fans had “both of his middle fingers up and said, ‘F— you, b—-‘ three times.”

The Wizards guard identified the fans to security.

“That crossed the line. I’ve got kids. I’ve got a family. That’s not OK at all. So I just went to go tell him that,” Thomas said. “I’m never going to be disrespected in any way.”

The Sixers announced today that the two fans involved have been banned from the arena for 12 months.

It was an ugly scene and, thankfully, it didn’t escalate any further.

The Sixers beat the Wizards, 125-108, on Saturday night.

