Sixers Announce Punishment For Fans Who Yelled At Isaiah Thomas

The Philadelphia 76ers have issued a stern punishment to the fans who yelled obscenities at Isaiah Thomas during Saturday night’s win over the Washington Wizards.

Thomas calmly went into the stands on Saturday night to chide two fans for what they yelled at him while he was at the free-throw line. He says the fans had “both of his middle fingers up and said, ‘F— you, b—-‘ three times.”

The Wizards guard identified the fans to security.

“That crossed the line. I’ve got kids. I’ve got a family. That’s not OK at all. So I just went to go tell him that,” Thomas said. “I’m never going to be disrespected in any way.”

The Sixers announced today that the two fans involved have been banned from the arena for 12 months.

The 2 fans who yelled obscenities at and made obscene gestures to #Wizards PG Isaiah Thomas in Sunday’s game have been banned from the Wells Fargo Center for 12 months. The season-ticket holder who gave them the seats for game had the tickets revoked, according #Sixers spokesman. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 22, 2019

It was an ugly scene and, thankfully, it didn’t escalate any further.

"Don't do that, man." IT confronts the fan who allegedly shouted "f–k you, b—h" after he made a free throw. (via @victoriafinn10) pic.twitter.com/CR7xTcnWZA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 22, 2019

The Sixers beat the Wizards, 125-108, on Saturday night.