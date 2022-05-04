Sixers Fans Are Furious With Game 2 Starting Lineup

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 7: A general view of the Wells Fargo Center prior to Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round of the 2018 NBA Playoff between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers on May 7, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

With Joel Embiid still out for Game 2 against Miami, the Sixers starting lineup was released ahead of Wednesdau night's tip-off; much to the dismay of Philly fans everywhere.

Per 76ers reporter Kyle Neubeck, Doc Rivers will trot out a starting-five of James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Danny Green, Tobias Harris and... DeAndre Jordan.

Keeping it on brand, Sixers fans let their thoughts be known on social media.

"Like it or not…" replied Philly radio voice Marc Farzetta.

"Utterly psychotic," a fan commented.

"Doc = [clown]," tweeted Drew Corrigan.

"Doc has entered his Office Space phase," said Dan Pfeiffer.

"Doc after DeAndre is a minus-20+ in 15 mins," tweeted Bleacher Report's Dan Favale.

"I hope it’s Michael and not Deandre," replied Jomi Adeniran.

"At this point you just have to laugh at this," tweeted a Sixers writer. "Not even worth getting upset lol."

"DJ seeing playtime is crazy," said a Sixers fan. "Starting is criminal."

"I have to catch an early flight tomorrow, so I honestly respect Doc for trying to help me get to bed at a reasonable hour tonight," replied Brian Toporek.

It's going to be an interesting night.