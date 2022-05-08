Sixers Fined For Joel Embiid Situation: Fans React

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 18: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Chicago Bulls at the Wells Fargo Center on October 18, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported that the Sixers would face a fine for their handling of the Joel Embiid's injury.

Tweeting, "The 76ers have been fined $50,000 for not following the injury reporting rules regarding Joel Embiid yesterday. The Phoenix Suns were hit for the same amount for how they handled Devin Booker’s status last week."

That got NBA fans talking across social media.

"The NBA gives out fines like it’s a damn parking ticket," one user commented.

"The NBA takes its clubs reporting of injuries seriously," tweeted Michael Whiting.

"Take Josh Harris' money, who cares," a Sixers fan laughed. "Just remove doubtful as an option then. The Heat have listed half their roster as questionable despite none of them being real questions. It's all pointless."

"Small price to pay for a win," said Tyrone Johnson.

"You can't trust players, team officials, league sources or the official injury report on injuries which is awesome," tweeted one sports writer.

"$50,000 ain't stopping these franchises from doing anything."

A drop in the bucket for one of the league's storied franchises.