Sixers Receive Punishment For How They Handled Joel Embiid's Return

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 21: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers adjusts his facemark during a break in action in the third quarter against the Miami Heat during Game Four of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Arena on April 21, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Sixers were forced to eat a five-figure fine from the NBA's league office Saturday.

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, "The 76ers have been fined $50,000 for not following the injury reporting rules regarding Joel Embiid yesterday."

Noting, "The Phoenix Suns were hit for the same amount for how they handled Devin Booker’s status last week."

The Association released a statement of its own on the matter as well:

The NBA today announced the Philadelphia 76ers have been fined $50,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. The team failed to disclose the center-forward Joel Embiid's participation in an accurate and timely manner prior to Game 3 of their conference semifinal playoff series vs. the Miami Heat on May 6 at Wells Fargo Center.

Just the fact that the Sixers big man was even out there on Friday night was impressive. Embiid fought through a concussion, orbital fracture and ligament tear in his thumb to get back on the court for his guys.

Even though he didn't put up a wild stat line or anything like that, his presence alone was enough to help lift Philadelphia to a massive Game 3 win.