Sixers Reportedly Said No To 1 Ben Simmons Trade Offer

It appears Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers aren’t budging on their high expectations for a possible Ben Simmons trade.

According to reports from Sixers insider Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the 76ers have shown “no interest” in an enticing trade package put together by the Sacramento Kings.

The deal would reportedly consist of Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes and two first-round picks in exchange for Ben Simmons, Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris.

REPORT: The Kings weighed a trade package of Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes and 2 1st-round picks for Ben Simmons, Matisse Thybulle, and Tobias Harris, via (@PompeyOnSixers). The 76ers showed no interest. pic.twitter.com/Am1diIbHyK — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 19, 2022

Ever since Simmons first requested a trade away from the organization after the 2020-21 postseason, Morey has made it very clear that he wants to receive an All-Star caliber player in return. While this trade package doesn’t include a current All-Star level talent, the potential is certainly there.

Now in just his second NBA season, Tyrese Haliburton continues to improve on his already-solid rookie play. Through 34.0 minutes per game this year, the former lottery pick is averaging 13.7 points and 7.1 assists per game. This along with the addition of already-established talent in Hield and Barnes — plus two future first-round draft picks — seems like more than a fair price for a player with quite a few question marks surrounding his NBA future.

With the NBA trade deadline approaching on Feb. 10, it appears neither Simmons nor the 76ers franchise are in any rush to get anything done. Despite the three-time All-Star point guard receiving hefty fines for his refusal to take the court, it seems both parties are content to hold out for as long as necessary.

Without Simmons, the Sixers are 28-15 with a sixth-place position in the Eastern Conference. The Kings, who currently hold an 18-28 record, have a much greater sense of urgency to get something done before the deadline.