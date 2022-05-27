Skip Balyess Reveals His NBA Finals Prediction

Only three teams remain in the NBA title hunt after the Golden State Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals last night. But for Fox's Skip Bayless, he's seen enough to make his Finals prediction now.

On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless said that he'll take the Warriors to beat the Boston Celtics in seven games. He believes home court advantage will see the Warriors top Boston, as will their three-point shooting prowess.

"I've got Golden State in seven games because Game 7 will be in their new palace in San Francisco," Bayless said. "This will come down to a three-point shooting contest. You give me a choice, I'll take the proven shooters in Golden State over the baby shooters..."

A seven-game series with any of the three remaining teams would be fun. Though it would be interesting to see if his opinion changes should the Miami Heat manage to win the series despite being down 3-2.

The Golden State Warriors have caught a few lucky breaks in the playoffs thus far with injuries to opponents. But they've still only dropped four games on their way to the NBA Finals.

Boston has been similarly impressive though, sweeping the Brooklyn Nets before beating the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. Now they stand just one win away from returning to the NBA Finals for the first time in a decade.

Whether it's Boston or Miami, it should be a great NBA Finals.

Who do you predict will win the title?