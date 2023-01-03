Skip Bayless Admits His 'Boss' Called Him About His Tweet

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: ESPN journalist Skip Bayless attends IAVA 7th Annual Heroes Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for IAVA)

FS1's Skip Bayless was heavily scrutinized by the NFL world on Monday night for his tweet regarding the Bengals-Bills game.

Bayless posted the following message on Twitter: "No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant."

Countless fans called out Bayless for being "insensitive." Some even called him "sick" for saying that while Damar Hamlin was receiving CPR because he suffered a cardiac arrest.

During this Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed," Bayless revealed that his boss told him to clarify his initial tweet.

"And then came my third tweet, which I believe was widely misconstrued, misinterpreted,” Bayless said, via Awful Announcing. “I don’t follow what’s happening on Twitter, I just tweet. But my boss here at Fox called and said, ‘Hey, people are really reacting strongly to your tweet, maybe you should clarify.’ Which I immediately did.

“I made the point that this late in the season, with a game of this magnitude, it’s very difficult to postpone it, yet the end of my tweet was, all of which suddenly seems so irrelevant. For the first time in the history of the NFL, my point was, it was all rendered irrelevant by what was happening on the football field in front of all those football players…they were shaken to their foundations.”

Bayless eventually tweeted, "Nothing is more important than that young man's health. That was the point of my last tweet. I'm sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to."

Bayless hosted "Undisputed" by himself this Tuesday. Shannon Sharpe wasn't on set.

As for Hamlin, he remains at the hospital. We're all hoping for a full and speedy recovery.