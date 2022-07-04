Skip Bayless: Browns Should 'Make Peace' With Baker Mayfield

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns might have burned one too many bridges with Baker Mayfield, but that shouldn't stop them from trying to "make peace" with him, per FS1's Skip Bayless.

When the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans earlier in the offseason, they essentially said goodbye to Mayfield. However, they didn't expect Watson's legal troubles to ramp up again.

Now, the Browns are awaiting a decision from the NFL regarding a potential punishment for Watson. Word on the street is it could be a significant suspension, although those rumors are unconfirmed.

The bottom line is it's entirely plausible the Browns don't have Watson for half or all of the 2022 season. In that scenario, they'll need Mayfield. Bayless thinks it's time for the Browns to say sorry and make amends.

"It’s time for the Browns to try to make peace with Baker Mayfield, offer him more money and hope he’ll be their quarterback next season," he said on Twitter.

It may be a bit too late for that.

The Browns didn't exactly handle all of this very well. And they burned one too many bridges with Mayfield.

It's highly unlikely Mayfield suits up in a Browns uniform ever again. But who knows? Crazier things have happened.