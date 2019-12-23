It’s been a tough season for Dallas Cowboys fans. Despite a great deal of talent, the team has underachieved en route to a 7-8 record. The loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday made it very likely that they won’t be playing in the postseason.

One Cowboys fan – who we all know well – has had enough. Skip Bayless of FOX Sports posted a video of himself showing his displeasure with the franchise.

Bayless posted a video of himself throwing his Ezekiel Elliott jersey in the trash. He also throws his Cowboys hat in the trash.

We’re not sure if this means that Bayless is done being a Cowboys fan forever, but it’s amusing nonetheless.

Team owner Jerry Jones likely isn’t feeling great on Monday morning either. Jones, who maintained that he thought the team could make a run this year, now likely has to make a decision on head coach Jason Garrett.

The Cowboys still technically have a shot at winning the NFC East, but they will need to beat the Washington Redskins and have the Eagles lose to the New York Giants next week. It’s a long-shot.

Otherwise, Dallas will miss out on the postseason and likely be looking for a new head coach.