Skip Bayless absolutely went after the Los Angeles Lakers for their 2022 draft decision on Thursday night.

The controversial sports analyst blasted the Lakers for their second-round selection of Michigan State guard Max Christie, suggesting he doesn't fit the team's glaring need for perimeter shooting.

"Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State's Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick," Bayless wrote on Twitter.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this criticism.

"Skip truly is a generational talent at hating. I only can respect it," one fan wrote.

"This dude hating on rookie just to slander Bron and Russ," another added.

"Westbrick!! nah this dude a pure savage," another said.

Ahead of last night's draft, the Lakers didn't have a single pick to their name. The organization acquired the 35th overall pick from the Magic in exchange for a future second-round pick and cash.

Christie averaged 9.3 points per game through his freshman season with the Spartans in 2021-22. He shot just 31.7% from behind the arc.

Christie and the Lakers will look to prove Bayless wrong this coming season.