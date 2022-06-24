Skip Bayless Crushes Lakers' Draft Pick Decision

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

FS1's Skip Bayless was not impressed with the Los Angeles Lakers' draft pick decision on Thursday night.

The Lakers traded to acquire the No. 35 overall pick from the Orlando Magic. They then used the pick to take Max Christie out of Michigan State.

Christie is described as a "3 and D" kind of player. However, he only shot 32 percent from three-point range at Michigan State last season.

Bayless thinks Christie will fit right in with the Lakers, and not for a good reason.

"Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State's Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick," he said on Twitter.

He's not wrong. Christie didn't exactly live up to the hype during his stay with the Spartans.

However, the Lakers are hoping he can reach his potential with them. Rob Pelinka is excited about the pick.

“Max was a consensus pick,” Pelinka illustrated, via Lakers.com. “If he had chosen to go back to school, you’re talking about a guy that could have easily been a top 15-20 pick in the 2023 draft. So, to be able to get a player like that and develop him with the 35th pick is rare and we’re really proud of that.”

Maybe Christie can prove Bayless wrong. We'll find out next season.