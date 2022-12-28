Skip Bayless: Debate Between Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow "Not Even Close"

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: ESPN journalist Skip Bayless attends IAVA 7th Annual Heroes Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for IAVA)

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are typically the first three names brought up when talking about the NFL's best young quarterbacks. But FS1's Skip Bayless believes one QB has separated himself from the pack.

Debating with Shannon Sharpe on "Undisputed" Wednesday morning, Bayless said that Burrow is clearly the best of the three and it "ain't even close."

"From my side of the table there's only one right answer to this and it ain't even close: it's Joe Burrow," Skip explained. "He's beaten [Patrick Mahomes] three times and outplayed him three times head-to-head but that's not the whole story."

"He just plays the position at a little higher level than Patrick does," he continued. "He operates the offense at a little higher, more consistent level than Patrick does. ... Joe Burrow, you want to talk about mental and physical toughness? ... He led that team through Kansas City to a Super Bowl that they were in until the last play of the game."

"I just like the way he sees the field, and reads the field and operates," Bayless concluded. "He's as close to Brady as anybody this side of Brady."

Who are you taking out of these three?