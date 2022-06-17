Skip Bayless Doesn't Think Steph Curry Is A Top 10 NBA Player All-Time

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry finally won his first NBA Finals MVP award after leading the Warriors to their fourth NBA title in eight years. But that doesn't seem to have sufficiently impressed Skip Bayless.

On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that he is not going to be adding Curry to his all-time NBA Top 10. Despite complimenting Curry for how he's changed the game, Bayless believes that he's too much of a liability on defense to warrant top 10 consideration.

Bayless' top 10 consists of (in order from first to tenth) Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan, Bill Russell, the late-great Kobe Bryant, Larry Bird, LeBron James and the late-great Wilt Chamberlain.

Shannon Sharpe didn't take much issue with Skip not including Curry on his list. But he took a lot of issue with him having LeBron all the way down at ninth - as did a lot of other people.

"Saying LeBron James is the 9th best player ever should be enough get you taken off television," one Twitter user replied.

"This Is The Worst List Of All Time," wrote another.

"shocked he even has lebron top ten," a third fan admitted.

Skip Bayless' disdain for LeBron James is well-documented. But apparently even he isn't ready to let Steph Curry replace him on an all-time NBA players list.