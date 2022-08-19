Skip Bayless Explains Viral Bronny James Tweet

Cold Pizza host Skip Bayless on the ESPN set in Miami, Florida on February 1, 2007. (Photo by Allen Kee/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Skip Bayless continues getting crushed for what he tweeted about Bronny James earlier this week.

The 70-year-old sports analyst reacted to Bronny's highlight-reel dunk, praising him for the impressive slam. But he couldn't help but provide a bit of criticism.

"Hey, Bronny ... impressive. But your dad would've dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though," he said.

Skip has gotten crushed on Twitter for the take. The tweet has received 18 million impressions on the social-media platform, and most have been blasting the longtime sports analyst for his strange comment.

Skip has since taken it upon himself to "break it down" in a new video:

"My Monday night was delivered strictly in the spirit of, 'Hey kid, you're on the verge of becoming something. Now you gotta take it to the next level,'" Skip explains.

Okay then.

People took issue with Skip's tweet because, well, first off Bronny is 17 years old. Second, he has a strange obsession with LeBron James and finding new ways to tarnish his legacy.

That clearly wasn't Skip's intent; at least we think it wasn't. But anytime someone criticizes a teenager it usually isn't received too well.