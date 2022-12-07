Skip Bayless Explains Why He Thinks LeBron James Is 'Weak'

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Skip Bayless is infamous for his persistent hate thrown in the direction of NBA superstar LeBron James.

After the Lakers' loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night, the Fox Sports analyst furthered that reputation.

He called LeBron and his star teammate Anthony Davis "weak" for missing games with injuries throughout their NBA careers.

"Hey, AD and LeBron: Would you believe Michael Jordan played all 82 games NINE TIMES? He also played 81 one season and 80 another. Doesn't that make you guys feel just a little bit ashamed ... maybe even a little weak?" he wrote on Twitter.

LeBron has missed seven games this year with injury. He took the court this evening despite tweaking his ankle during Sunday night's win over the Washington Wizards.

Davis also started tonight's game, but left in the first quarter as he suffered with flu-like symptoms. He's missed just three full games so far this season.

The Lakers have a quick turnaround as they face off against the Toronto Raptors tomorrow night.