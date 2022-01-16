Skip Bayless Is Freaking Out About The Cowboys Sunday

Cowboys super fan and FOX Sports provocateur Skip Bayless is already being very vocal on Twitter as his team finds themselves down 13-0 early.

“WHY DOES THIS TEAM ALWAYS DO THIS TO ME IN BIG GAMES – COME OUT DEAD-HEADED AND FALL HOPELESSLY BEHIND???” Bayless tweeted in all-caps.

WHY DOES THIS TEAM ALWAYS DO THIS TO ME IN BIG GAMES – COME OUT DEAD-HEADED AND FALL HOPELESSLY BEHIND??? THEY LOOK OVERWHELMED AND OVERMATCHED AND, FOR NOW, OVERRATED. JUST MAKES ME WANT TO PUKE. THIS IS ABOUT TO BE OVER. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 16, 2022

“THEY LOOK OVERWHELMED AND OVERMATCHED AND, FOR NOW, OVERRATED. JUST MAKES ME WANT TO PUKE. THIS IS ABOUT TO BE OVER.”

The 49ers are currently outplaying the Cowboys, posting 147 total yards to Dallas’ seven. Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense have only taken eight snaps, as San Fran is playing bully ball in the trenches and controlling the clock.

Kyle Shanahan’s offense has possessed the ball for over 15 minutes to the Cowboys three.

The Cowboys and 49ers have combined to play 116 playoff games and win 67 entering today's meeting. It’s the most combined games entering a playoff matchup and tied for the most combined wins. pic.twitter.com/n5tPPPAoYw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 16, 2022

Bayless is known to be over-the-top when it comes to his Cowboys fandom. Annually picking Dallas to be in Super Bowl contention no matter the circumstances. Although he hasn’t been high on either of the Cowboys’ last two coaches, Jason Garrett or Mike McCarthy.

Dallas will have to find an answer for the Niners rushing attack if they want any hopes of winning Sunday. Hard to put points on the board when you’re talented offense can’t even get on the field.

Should the Cowboys lose, expect Bayless to be fired up tomorrow on FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.”