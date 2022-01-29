Skip Bayless Has Absurd Reaction To Tom Brady News

Skip Bayless had the reaction we were all expecting when he saw the Tom Brady retirement reports on Saturday.

“Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. …,” Bayless said on Twitter.

“NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

It’s too bad Undisputed isn’t on today. We’ll have to wait until Monday morning to hear what else Bayless has to say about the Brady retirement reports.

That’s not all Skip Bayless had to say.

He also questioned why Tom Brady is leaving when he’s still at the top of his game.