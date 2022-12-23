Skip Bayless Has Bold Deion Sanders Prediction

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

There's a lot of positive buzz around Colorado after their hire of Deion Sanders as their new head coach. But Skip Bayless might have the boldest prediction for his career of all.

On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that Sanders can deliver a national title to Colorado within four to five years. He believes that Sanders has "the magic Midas touch" and can make any program great.

"I believe Deion Sanders can win a National Championship at Colorado within four to five years. Whatever he chooses to do it’s going to work because he’s got the magic Midas touch."

Bayless added that he believes that even powerhouses like Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh might be wary of Sanders in the years to come.

A bold sentiment to be sure.

Deion Sanders found all kinds of success as head coach at Jackson State and has already brought some of his stars with him to Colorado. There's no doubt that he can recruit.

But recruiting players and developing them is a far cry from being a consistent winner. Texas A&M alone should be proof that having some of the best recruiting in the country isn't always enough to get over the hump.

These next couple of years are going to demonstrate whether Deion Sanders can actually win games at the highest of levels.

But having the confidence to do so is the start, and he's got a lot of support and confidence around him - even from unexpected sources.