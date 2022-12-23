Skip Bayless Has Bold Deion Sanders Prediction
There's a lot of positive buzz around Colorado after their hire of Deion Sanders as their new head coach. But Skip Bayless might have the boldest prediction for his career of all.
On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that Sanders can deliver a national title to Colorado within four to five years. He believes that Sanders has "the magic Midas touch" and can make any program great.
"I believe Deion Sanders can win a National Championship at Colorado within four to five years. Whatever he chooses to do it’s going to work because he’s got the magic Midas touch."
Bayless added that he believes that even powerhouses like Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh might be wary of Sanders in the years to come.
A bold sentiment to be sure.
Deion Sanders found all kinds of success as head coach at Jackson State and has already brought some of his stars with him to Colorado. There's no doubt that he can recruit.
But recruiting players and developing them is a far cry from being a consistent winner. Texas A&M alone should be proof that having some of the best recruiting in the country isn't always enough to get over the hump.
These next couple of years are going to demonstrate whether Deion Sanders can actually win games at the highest of levels.
But having the confidence to do so is the start, and he's got a lot of support and confidence around him - even from unexpected sources.